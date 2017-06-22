Catalan economy hits 19% of Spanish GDP for first time this century

The Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont, was at the report’s presentation and highlighted the figures in foreign investment. “Today, our country receives more foreign investment than ever, as it has grown by 32% in the past few years,” said the head of the Catalan executive. “The period including 2016 and the first quarter of 2017 has been the best year and quarter since 1993,” he added. Puigdemont believes international investors see the country as “a long-term reliable space” their investment.

At the same time he criticized the Spanish authorities for failing to meet their spending commitments on infrastructure in Catalonia, such as the so-called Mediterranean corridor. He was also critical of the Madrid’s refusal to transfer powers to the Catalan authorities in areas like El Prat Airport. These policies “prevent the country from facing the future with guarantees and from making the most of future opportunities,” he claimed. Nevertheless, he made it clear that Catalonia will not give up the struggle to gain these instruments in order for it to move ahead.