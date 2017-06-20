Catalan exports increase by 9.2% between January and April

Catalonia leads the Spanish exports ranking by a wide margin doubling the weight of the second region, Madrid, which contributes with 11.6% of the overall. The capital area region is followed by the southern region of Andalusia (11.3%). The data also show that imports in Catalonia experienced a year-to-year decrease of 5%. Its trade deficit is 766 million, 18% less than April 2016 and 6.5% less than January 2017.

According to the April data, over a quarter of the total sales abroad (25.5%) are chemical products, whereas industrial equipment is the second most important sector in this field with 17.3%. The automobile sector comes in third representing 14.5% of the total export weight. By Catalan regions, Tarragona and Lleida lead with 5.8% and 2.7% year-to-year increases in exports respectively. Girona and Barcelona experienced a slight drop but at the same time increased their export values compared with the data from January 2017.