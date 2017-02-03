Catalonia, the region in Spain where international tourists spend the most

The second Autonomous Community where international tourists spent the most were the Canary Islands (15,136 MEUR), followed by the Balearic Islands (13,006 MEUR).

Regarding the average expenditure of each tourist in Catalonia, it stood at 963 euros in 2016, which is slightly smaller than in the previous year (-0.28%). However, in relation to the average expenditure per person and day, each visitor spent 161 euros, 12.8% more than in 2015, while the length of their trip was two days shorter than the average in Spain; six days instead of eight.

Regarding the figures corresponding to last December, international tourists spent 940 euros, 8.4% more than in 2015 and 146 euros daily per visitor, 6.3% higher than in December the previous year.

In the whole of Spain, international tourists spent 77,625 MEUR, which represents a 9% growth in comparison to 2015. Those tourists who spent the most were the British, whose expenditure totalled 16,244 MEUR, 12.8% more than in 2015, followed by the Germans (11,078 MEUR) and the French (6,849).