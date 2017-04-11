Direct flight to Chicago to boost American Airlines passenger volume in Barcelona by 15%

“This market works very well, and not only in summer,” said Blázquez, pointing out that the seasonal flights from Barcelona operate “from March to October”. These seasonal flights mainly target vacationers.

Blázquez said that American Airlines is not worried about the new flights being offered by competitors such as Level or Norwegian. These two airlines have recently announced new connections, starting in the next few months, to the U.S. and South America, including flights to New York, Miami, Buenos Aires, Los Angeles, Oakland or Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

“We promote a different kind of business model. We are offering assigned seats, meals, and a point system, among other services,” he stated, in contrast with the low-cost airlines. Blázquez said that American Airlines does not rule out an increase of its operations in Barcelona in the future although it is not currently planning to increase its number of new connections or extend seasonal flights to all year-round service.

U.S. Consul General, Marcos C. Mandojana, who also took part in the press conference, celebrated that Barcelona’s airport has had a “great year”. Mandojana pointed out that flights between the two countries have increased in line with a growing interest among tourists, students and businesspeople towards Catalonia.