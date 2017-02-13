El Prat Airport registers its best January ever

Most of the users whom passed through El Prat were international passengers, which registered a 12.1% increase compared to January 2016, while the number of national passengers rose 9.8%.

The number of flights to and from Latin America and the Caribbean grew the most, by 35.8%, followed by those to and from the Middle East (16.9%), Africa, which grew by 10.4% in comparison to January 2016, and North America(9.3%).

In terms of cargo, routes from within the Spanish state saw the biggest growth, 40.5%, while international cargo registered a 10.2% increase in comparison to January 2016.

Girona airport, at the other end of the scale

Girona-Costa Brava airport started 2017 with bad figures. According to the Spanish Airport Authority (AENA), 40,744 passengers used the facilities, located around 100 kilometres north-east of Barcelona. This is the worst figure in 13 years, when the historic series began, and represents a 13.8% decrease in comparison to January last year.

The number of operations in January totalled 751, 5.7% less than in January 2016. Most of the passengers used Ryanair and the second-most-used carrier, by some distance, was Pobeda Airline, which connects Girona with Moscow.