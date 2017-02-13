El Prat Airport registers its best January ever
Barcelona (CNA).- 2,804,092 passengers used Barcelona El Prat Airport's facilities this January, 11.4% more than in the same month last year. This figure sets a new record for the month of January at El Prat, which is the second-busiest airport in Spain,only beaten byMadrid Barajas. Most of the users whom passed through El Prat were international passengers, which registered a 12.1% increase compared to January 2016, while the number of national passengers rose to 9.8%. Regarding the number of operations, there were 20,848 take-offs and landings, which represents 7.8% more than in the same month last year. Cargo transportation also grew in January, increasing by 11.4% in comparison to the first month of 2016 and totalled 10,330 tonnes.
The number of flights to and from Latin America and the Caribbean grew the most, by 35.8%, followed by those to and from the Middle East (16.9%), Africa, which grew by 10.4% in comparison to January 2016, and North America(9.3%).
In terms of cargo, routes from within the Spanish state saw the biggest growth, 40.5%, while international cargo registered a 10.2% increase in comparison to January 2016.
Girona airport, at the other end of the scale
Girona-Costa Brava airport started 2017 with bad figures. According to the Spanish Airport Authority (AENA), 40,744 passengers used the facilities, located around 100 kilometres north-east of Barcelona. This is the worst figure in 13 years, when the historic series began, and represents a 13.8% decrease in comparison to January last year.
The number of operations in January totalled 751, 5.7% less than in January 2016. Most of the passengers used Ryanair and the second-most-used carrier, by some distance, was Pobeda Airline, which connects Girona with Moscow.