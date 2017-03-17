IAG announces new low-cost transcontinental carrier in Barcelona
CNA
Barcelona (CNA).- LEVEL, the new low-cost brand from International Airlines Group (IAG), will operate flights from Barcelona to several destinations in North and South America starting in June 2017. The new company will fly from Barcelona’s El Prat airport to San Francisco and Los Angeles starting at 99 euros and to Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) and Buenos Aires starting at 149 euros. LEVEL will also offer premium seats starting at 599 euros. IAG’s CEO, Willie Walsh, explained at a press conference this Friday in Barcelona that the company chose to launch the new branch in the Catalan capital due to its “international touristic appeal” and also because of the possibility for connections from El Prat airport through Vueling. LEVEL will be IAG’s fifth brand, joining British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and Air Lingus.
“Barcelona is Vueling’s home,” explained Walsh adding that this “will allow customers from Vueling’s European network to connect with LEVEL’s long-distance flights.” “This is just the beginning; we are planning to extend LEVEL to other European destinations,” he announced.
LEVEL is considering discontinuing the flight to LA between late 2017 until the following summer while maintaining the connections to San Francisco, Punta Cana and Buenos Aires. The company is also thinking about including new destinations from Barcelona’s El Prat such as New York and several Asian cities, starting in the summer of 2018.
The flights will be operated by two new Airbus A330-200 aircraft which will have 293 basic and 21 premium seats. Tickets are already available for purchase at flylevel.com. Checked luggage, meals, selected seats, and audio-visual entertainment will be included in the premium price. High-speed wifi will be available from 8.99 euros.