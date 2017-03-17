IAG announces new low-cost transcontinental carrier in Barcelona

“Barcelona is Vueling’s home,” explained Walsh adding that this “will allow customers from Vueling’s European network to connect with LEVEL’s long-distance flights.” “This is just the beginning; we are planning to extend LEVEL to other European destinations,” he announced.

LEVEL is considering discontinuing the flight to LA between late 2017 until the following summer while maintaining the connections to San Francisco, Punta Cana and Buenos Aires. The company is also thinking about including new destinations from Barcelona’s El Prat such as New York and several Asian cities, starting in the summer of 2018.

The flights will be operated by two new Airbus A330-200 aircraft which will have 293 basic and 21 premium seats. Tickets are already available for purchase at flylevel.com. Checked luggage, meals, selected seats, and audio-visual entertainment will be included in the premium price. High-speed wifi will be available from 8.99 euros.