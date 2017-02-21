New record for Catalan exports in 2016, exceeding 65 billion

Aregio also emphasised the Government’s contribution to the these good figures, since 1 out of every 3.2 euros in the increased exports came from projects managed by ACCIÓ, the public business competitiveness and internationalisation agency.

The Catalan economy “has looked abroad for centuries”, explained the Catalan Secretary for Business and Competitiveness and added that “the more competitive the world is, the more internationalised Catalan companies are”. He also pointed out that SMEs “have proved once again that they are perfectly integrated within the global network and international trade”.

The sector which contributed the most to the growth registered in 2016 was equipment goods, which registered a 10.4% in comparison to the previous year, totalling €12 billion, while chemical products, which represent one of the sectors which exports the most, posted a 1.3% increase in 2016, reaching €16.9 billion. On the other hand, exports in the automotive sector saw a slight 0.4% decrease. Aregio emphasised not only the “competitiveness of these sectors, which contribute to Catalonia’s industrial network” but their “added value, based on innovation”.

Imports also grew in 2016

Regarding Catalonia’s imports, they totalled €77.8 billion in 2016, a 2.4% growth in comparison to the previous year. Indeed, 28.5% of the imports registered in the whole of Spain were made in Catalonia. Thus, Catalonia’s trade deficit went up, reaching €12.6 billion, 4% more than in the same period last year.

Spain’s trade deficit decreased

Exports in the whole of Spain also reached a historic record and totalled €254.5 billion, posting a 1.7% increase in comparison to 2015. On the other hand, and as opposed to what happened in Catalonia, imports went slightly down, falling by 0.4% and totalling €273.2 billion. Thus, Spain’s trade deficit is the second-best figure since 2013, only beaten by 1997.