New record for El Prat Airport: Over 44 million passengers in 2016

Both national and international operations grew in 2016. The number of flights from within the Spanish State grew by 11.4%, while international operations registered an 11.2% increase in comparison to 2015.

Regarding international flights, the market which registered the highest growth was Latin America, which grew by 28.4% in comparison to 2015, followed by North America (+17.7%), the Middle East (+14.7%) and Africa (+11%).

The busiest period was between May and October, which registered more than 4 million passengers per month. The peak was reached in August, with more than 4.7 million passengers, followed by July with 4.6 million.

The number of passengers whom passed through El Prat Airport in December grew by 15.3% in comparison to the same month in 2015 and totalled 3,002,605 passengers. International passengers grew by 18% in 2016 in comparison to 2015 while the number of passengers from within the Spanish State saw a 9% increase compared to the previous year.

Cargo transportation also grew in 2016, increasing by 13.3% and totalling 135,754 tonnes.

El Prat registers a higher increase than Madrid-Barajas

El Prat, which is the second busiest airport in Spain only after Madrid-Barajas, registered a higher increase in 2016 than its competitor. While the number of passengers whom passed through Barcelona airport in 2016 grew by 11.2% in comparison to 2015, Madrid-Barajas registered a slightly smaller increase, 7.7%. However, with 50.4 million passengers in 2016, Madrid-Barajas continues to be Spain’s busiest airport.