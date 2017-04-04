Rajoy's promises to Catalonia absent from budget

“This is the foundation and in a few months we’ll meet again in this room presenting the budget for 2018,” said Montoro and assured that Rajoy's promised measures for Catalonia would then be reflected in the bill.

He also called for the MPs in the Spanish Parliament to pass the bill, since “every term of office requires a budget” and warned that economic recovery and employment “are at stake”.

€120 million allocated for Barcelona airport connection

The bill for 2017 budget allocates €120 million for the shuttle train which is set to connect Barcelona’s city center with Terminal 1 atEl Pratairport starting in 2018. The budget also foresees €29.1 million for ‘El Quart Cinturó’ (the fourth beltway), one of Catalonia’s most long-awaited road infrastrucutres and an additional €28 million for further road investment within Barcelona’s metropolitan area.

Regarding the commuter and short-distance train network, the bill foresees €64 million investment for the Barcelona metropolitan area. This is ADIF’s highest investment, which totals €76.6 million. The Spanish Government expects to increase this figure to €120 million in 2018 and €182 in 2019. In 2020 the investment is expected to reach €150 million.