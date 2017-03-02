Unemployment falls by 1,581 in February, smallest decline in 21 years

This small decline contrasts with that registered in February last year, which saw 7,843 fewer unemployed, the highest decline in the historic series. Indeed, February has traditionally been a month of declining unemployment and 2017 represents the fourth consecutive year which saw a fall in the number of unemployed in February. However, between 2008 and 2013, during the worst years of the economic crisis, February registered a growth in unemployment, with 2009 being the worst year of all, with a record 23,730 more unemployed.

Decline in almost all sectors

The services sector was the economic sector which contributed the most to the unemployment decline, with 2,436 fewer unemployed. The industry sector registered its fourth consecutive month of declining unemployment with 706 fewer people without a job. Finally, unemployment in the construction sector fell by 1.52% in comparison to the previous month. On the other hand, unemployment grew in the agriculture sector.

New record for number of contracts

The number of contracts registered in February stood at 222,369 units, the highest figure for the month of February since 2006. From these, 14.8% were permanent while the rest (85.2%) were temporary.

Unemployment fell in the whole of Spain

Unemployment also fell in February in the whole of Spain. There were 9,355 fewer unemployed than in January and the number of people without a job totalled 3,750,876. This is 402,110 fewer unemployed in comparison to the same month last year, which represents 9.68% decline, the highest figure in annual terms in the historic series.

Regarding Social Security affiliation, it reached 17,748,255 people in February, which represents a monthly rise of 74,080 people, a 0.42% increase. In annual terms, February ended with a rise of more than 580,543 members, a 3.38% increase. This is the best annual rise since 2007, according to the Spanish Ministry of Employment and Social Security.