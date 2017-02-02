Unemployment in Catalonia rose by 278 people in January

The sectors responsible for the monthly increase in unemployment figures were services and those who didn’t have a job before, whereas the number of unemployed in the agriculture, industrial and construction sectors fell in January. In the whole of Spain, unemployment also grew in the services and agriculture sectors, while it decreased in the industrial and construction services. It also fell amongst those who were already unemployed.

Hiring increased during January

Catalonia registered 226,590 new contracts during last January, 1,730 more than the number signed in December. In relation to January 2016, the number of contracts grew by 23,696, which translates into a 11.68% increase. From those 226,590 new contracts, 85.7% were temporary while 14.22% were permanent.

In the whole of Spain, 1,633,592 new contracts were signed in January, meaning a 3.85% decrease in comparison to December. However, compared to January last year, the figure increased by nearly 17%. In this case, the trend was even more accentuated than in Catalonia, since 90% of those new contracts were temporary while those permanent represented only 9.2% of the total.

Social Security affiliation fell

The number of members of the Social Security system in Catalonia stood at 3,158,369 people in January, representing a decrease of 31,068 members in relation to December but a 120,107 growth in comparison to January 2016.

In the whole of Spain, Social Security affiliation reached 17,674,175 people at the end of January, which represents a 0.98 decrease in comparison to the previous month. Despite this decline, which is usually seen after the Christmas season, it is the best monthly rate for the last 10 years.