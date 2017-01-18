Art from Spanish Civil War on display at major exhibition in London

Picasso, Miró, Calder and González “turned the Pavilion of the Spanish Republic into a historic episode and a major moment in art history”, explained Mayoral. “These geniuses committed to do what they believed was fair”, he continued and emphasised that during the Spanish Civil War and in the aftermath of it “they produced some of the most outstanding works of their career”. Mayoral praised their “commitment” and considered their attitude “an example of fight and honesty”.

‘The Reaper’, a symbol of defeat

The Pavilion of the Spanish Republic showcased universal artworks such as Picasso’s ‘Guernica’ but was also the place where Miró painted ‘The Reaper’, in 1937. “The painting disappeared after the International Exhibition, as did too the hopes of all those who, like Miró, wanted the Republican principles to win”, lamented Mayoral. ‘The Reaper’ presented a Catalan peasant, with his legs deep in the ground, a scythe in one of his hands and the other trying to reach a star, which symbolises freedom. “We want to recreate this painting and explain it to the Londoners”, said Mayoral. Thus, together with Barcelona’s Fundació Joan Miró and the painter’s grandson, the gallery displays a reproduction of ‘The Reaper’.

The London connection

The exhibition also shows the involvement of the Artists International Association, an exhibiting society founded in London in 1933, which held exhibitions and events to promote and support various left-of-centre political causes

It also illustrates how other British artists like Felicia Browne, who fought for the Republican side in the Spanish Civil War and who died in combat and Henry Moore were involved in the Republican cause and the struggle for democracy. Among all the documents, a poster designed by Henry Moore, “We ask your attention”, created on the occasion of the Artists’ International Congress and Exhibition, is also displayed.

‘Art Revolutionaries’ has benefited from collaboration with the best experts in the field, as well as the support of the Successió Miró, the Calder Foundation, the Fundació Joan Miró of Barcelona, the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía of Madrid, the CRAI (University of Barcelona), the Harvard Library, the Henry Moore Foundation and the Instituto Cervantes London.