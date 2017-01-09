Barcelona only Spanish date on U2 ‘Joshua Tree’ 30th anniversary tour
CNA
Barcelona (CNA).- Rock band U2 will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their acclaimed album ‘The Joshua Tree’ by playing it in full in 25 cities around the world. In Spain, the only stop will be in Barcelona. The Irish band will play at Barcelona’s Estadi Olimpic on the 18th of July and tickets will be released next Monday, the 16th of January. The tour will start on the 12th of May in Vancouver and will finish in Brussels, on the 1st of August. Former Oasis member, Noel Gallagher will be the opening act at the eight European shows. Released in 1987, the album included hits such as ‘Where the Streets Have No Name’ and ‘With or Without You’ and sold 25 million copies, turning the band into stadium-filling superstars.U2 also plan to release a new album, Songs of Experience, later this year.
“I've sung some of these songs a lot but never all of them”, explained U2 frontman Bono. “I'm up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are. It's going to be a great night”, he stated.
“It seems like we have come full circle from when ‘The Joshua Tree’ songs were originally written, with global upheaval, extreme right-wing politics and some fundamental human rights at risk,” added guitarist The Edge.
U2’s last visit to Barcelona was in October 2015, as part of the band’s ‘The Innocence + Experience Tour’. The Irish band played four concerts in the Catalan capital, delighting fans at Barcelona’s Palau Sant Jordi.