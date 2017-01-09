Barcelona only Spanish date on U2 ‘Joshua Tree’ 30th anniversary tour

“I've sung some of these songs a lot but never all of them”, explained U2 frontman Bono. “I'm up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are. It's going to be a great night”, he stated.

“It seems like we have come full circle from when ‘The Joshua Tree’ songs were originally written, with global upheaval, extreme right-wing politics and some fundamental human rights at risk,” added guitarist The Edge.

U2’s last visit to Barcelona was in October 2015, as part of the band’s ‘The Innocence + Experience Tour’. The Irish band played four concerts in the Catalan capital, delighting fans at Barcelona’s Palau Sant Jordi.