DocsBarcelona to screen ‘Hacking Justice’
CNA
Barcelona (CNA).- International documentary film festival DocsBarcelona will feature 90 films in its 20th edition. From the 18th to the 28th of May, nearly a hundred productions from a wide range of countries will be screened at the multidisciplinary institution and museum, Centre de Cultura Contemporània de Barcelona (CCCB), and the Aribau Club cinema. Although the full program will be unveiled on the 19th of April, the organizers have already confirmed the premier of the Catalan-German production, ‘Hacking Justice’. The film tells the story of Spanish judge Baltasar Garzón, who fought to prove the innocence of Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks. Catalan director Clara López Rubio and journalist Juan Pancorbo, currently living in Barlin, had exclusive access to Ecuador’s embassy in London, where Assange has been living since 2012.
Indeed, ‘Hacking Justice’, produced by Mediapro and Inselfilm Berlin, began at DocsBarcelona in 2013, by participating in Interactive Pitch, a financing and promotion platform for documentary projects.
Thanks to their exclusive access to Ecuador’s embassy in London, director Clara López Rubio and journalist Juan Pancorbo were able to explain the efforts of Spanish judge Baltasar Garzón, who tried to make Sweden withdraw its international order of arrest against WikiLeaks’ founder, Julian Assange. The documentary includes unpublished footage showing Assange’s fatigue and suffering from the 30 m2 room in the Ecuadorean embassy where he has been living since 2012.