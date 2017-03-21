DocsBarcelona to screen ‘Hacking Justice’

Indeed, ‘Hacking Justice’, produced by Mediapro and Inselfilm Berlin, began at DocsBarcelona in 2013, by participating in Interactive Pitch, a financing and promotion platform for documentary projects.

Thanks to their exclusive access to Ecuador’s embassy in London, director Clara López Rubio and journalist Juan Pancorbo were able to explain the efforts of Spanish judge Baltasar Garzón, who tried to make Sweden withdraw its international order of arrest against WikiLeaks’ founder, Julian Assange. The documentary includes unpublished footage showing Assange’s fatigue and suffering from the 30 m2 room in the Ecuadorean embassy where he has been living since 2012.