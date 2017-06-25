Hidden Barcelona

According to the author of the latter, Joan Maria Serra, the books are dedicated to “cultural tourism that does not look for the typical things such as the sun, beach and fun, but instead wants to get to know the city in depth”. Huguet emphasizes that “everything that helps to give new points of view about Barcelona is positive.” La Barcelona britànica i irlandesa takes the reader around the streets and buildings of Barcelona that have had some kind of British or Irish influence, an influence that has contributed to the history and evolution of the Catalan capital and the country in general. The book will be presented in Barcelona on June 30 at the Alibri bookstore.

“Barcelona is very big and it is a very important city within Europe,” explains Joan Maria Serra, the author of La Barcelona britànica i irlandesa. “That means that the city has had relationships with many different countries throughout its history,” he explains, emphasizing the relationship and the influence that the Catalan capital has received from Britain and Ireland. The initiative’s founder, Josep Huguet, also emphasizes that Barcelona is very cosmopolitan. It is a city that “has been in contact with other civilizations like any other city open to the world,” commented Huguet, “but which at the same time has its own identity.”

Offering tourist guidebooks with these parameters is innovative, says Huguet. “To our knowledge, great tourist destinations like Paris and London do not have anything similar”, he continued. “Books like La Barcelona britànica i irlandesa try to walk in the shoes of tourists and make them see the things that relate Barcelona to their country.” But the collection is also aimed at people from Barcelona, who often “are not familiar with these influences or relationships,” says Huguet. And he defends that “when you start investigating these relationships, an unknown Barcelona comes out in the light.”

In this same vein, the author, Serra, claims that this is “a very attractive collection, which helps us to see Barcelona from another perspective.” Serra affirms that there are “people from many places around Europe, who like Barcelona and are interested in the city.” And with these guidebooks “tourists can see Barcelona from another point of view and they will probably feel more connected if they know that a small piece of their history is also reflected in this city,” he concludes.

Industrialization, modern sports and George Orwell

La Barcelona britànica i irlandesa takes us on a journey through this Barcelona that is unknown to so many. “This is the most important example there is of the British and Irish presence in Barcelona,” says the author, Joan Maria Serra, as he shows us around the old Fabra & Coats factory founded in 1903 in the neighborhood of Sant Andreu. It was founded by a Catalan industrialist associated with the Coats, Scottish industrialists who had already established a colony in Osona, north of Barcelona. “During the industrial revolution there was a close relationship between the Catalan and British industries,” explains Serra. “There were even cases of espionage by Catalan industrialists, who went to Great Britain to have a look at the factories and machinery and then they copied them once back in Catalonia,” says the author. Serra details that the Catalans adapted the British industrial model very well and that it helped with the country’s industrialization. “Some copies were even better than the original one”, he says.

But the British and Irish influence in Barcelona goes beyond industrialization. “It was the British who brought the popular sports we know today—such as football, tennis, hockey and polo—to Barcelona,” says the author. During the fieldwork for the book, he discovered that there was an important colony of 600-700 British people who came to Barcelona “and imported these sports and this new way of understanding life which incorporated the concept of sportsmanship.” The Catalans were surprised by this new phenomenon and “they saw it as something exotic,” says Serra. This influence later led to the foundation of FC Barcelona, which is one of the pillars of both Barcelona and Catalonia’s brand identity.

An important British icon that is very well-known in Barcelona and Catalonia is the writer George Orwell. Orwell is famous here particularly for his book Homage to Catalonia, which he started writing at the Continental hotel on the Rambla in Barcelona because of “his admiration towards this vibrant Catalonia,” says Joan Maria Serra. The British author arrived in Catalonia with some very advanced socialist ideals at the beginning of the Spanish Civil War. He came to live the “socialist, communist, or anarchist revolution, depending on how you see it,” says Serra.

The guidebook takes the reader back to three intense days in Orwell’s life. Orwell had enlisted in the militia of the Workers' Party of Marxist Unification (POUM) and during three days he was asked to keep an eye on their military executive committee’s office located in the Hotel Rívoli on the Rambla. He stood guard from the terrace of “the Poliorama Theatre, and at the same time he kept an eye on the Café Moka, where there were people from the Unified Socialist Party of Catalonia (PSUC), who wanted to attack the hotel,” explains the author. This is just one of the hundreds of stories you can find in the streets and buildings of Barcelona, which the book La Barcelona britànica i irlandesa offers both the locals and the tourists interested in getting to know Barcelona in depth.



More to come

In autumn 2015, the collection Cosmopolis launched the first guidebook in the series, La Barcelona francesa (French Barcelona), and since then there has been a new guidebook in the collection every six months. The latest to join the family is La Barcelona britànica i irlandesa (The British and Irish Barcelona), which will be presented on June 30 at the Alibri bookstore in Barcelona.

The project’s creator, Josep Huguet, has already planned at least four more books for the collection, which will be expanded by La Barcelona africana (African Barcelona), also written by Joan Maria Serra; La Barcelona germànica (German Barcelona), La Barcelona iberoamericana (Ibero-American Barcelona) and La Barcelona bàltica (Baltic Barcelona).