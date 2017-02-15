Jamiroquai, Jamie Cullum and Pet Shop Boys to perform this summer at Catalan festivals

Jamiroquai will present at Festival Cruïlla Barcelona 2017 his new album ‘Automaton’, after 7 years of silence. The concert will be the funk artist’s only tour date in the Spanish state. British band Pet Shop Boys will also perform for the first time at Cruilla, although they are a regular on the Catalan festival scene. Singer Ryan Adams is also on the bill and will be back for the first time since his first and only concert in Catalonia, in 2002. British techno band The Prodigy, hip-hop duo Die Antwoord and Two Door Cinema Club will also be at Parc del Fòrum between the 7th and the 9th of July. According to Cruïlla’s director, Jordi Herreruela, the 2017 edition “will be the best ever” and represents “the growing ambition of the festival” which “crystallises in a dream line-up”.

The 55th edition ofthe International Festival of Porta Ferrada got warmed up by confirming some internationally known artists. Jazz-pop composer, singer and pianist, Jamie Cullum will perform at Porta Ferrada his only concert in Catalonia. The Briton will offer his show on the 21st of July. UB40 and Zucchero, amongst many others, will also be at Porta Ferrada.

Later this year, on the 3rd of December, Sir Elton John will perform in Barcelona his only concert in Spain.