Sitges Film Festival celebrates 50 years

According to López, the exhibition “is a reflection” of the festival’s evolution, a journey through the changes to different aspects of the festival as it became a landmark event, not only among genre specialists, but also on the global international film scene in general.

The free exhibition presents the festival’s history and the evolution of the genre through four thematic areas: animation, zombies, Spanish cinema and Asian film.

During summer and until October, to go along with the exhibit, the Catalan Film Archive has programmed a retrospective of 50 movies that have played an important role in turning the festival into one of the most important in the fantastic film genre.

The films to be screened in this initiative include big hits, such as The Evil Dead (Sam Raimi, 1981), The Exorcist (William Friedkin, 1973), remakes like The Thing (John Carpenter, 1982), musicals like Streets of Fire (Walter Hill, 1984), the violent and controversial Hostel (Eli Roth, 2005), the intellectually experimental The Pillow Book (Peter Greenaway 1996), the cult classic Reservoir Dogs (Quentin Tarantino, 1992) and the Japanese horror film Ringu (Hideo Nakata, 1998), among others.



Dracula the main character in 2017 edition

The 2017 edition is designed around Dracula, as “it is important to defend this character. There will be retrospectives at the festival and it will be a magical edition to celebrate the past 50 years,” said López, who is also a member of the festival’s selection committee. The Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia will be held from October 5 to October 15.