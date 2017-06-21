Tàrrega street festival presents art and science from 8 different countries

The main objective of the new edition of Fira Tàrrega’s programming is to explore the connection with the audience. In the section 'Complain', which focuses on functions that bring about debate, the première of 'Màtria' '(To narrate the silence)' by Carla Rovira stands out: a theater piece that talks about private and collective memory, of death, family, silence, memory, and women. The show 'D-Construction' by the company Dyptic will be presented for the first time in Spain. In a lively hip-hop dance performance, six dancers experiment with liberation through movement.

The section 'Complain' will also offer 'Powerball' by Kognitif, a pictorial intervention of street art in an area of 160 square meters and 'The Meeting Point' by the Patricia Habchy Company, a choreography of daily gestures between a blind man and a woman. Finally, the production of 'Diez of each diez' by Valeria Píriz will also be included in this section, a performance based on the true story of 12 murders of women in Uruguay at the beginning of 2015.

In the section “Act” the audience will be directly involved with the shows. There will be performances such as 'Bologna: Pasolini', from the popular dance company La Veronal, which explains the murder of Pier Pablo Pasolini through dance. Meanwhile, the Weibel Weibe company will offer 'Breaking Point', a circus experiment about possibility, resistance, and limits.

‘Celebrate’ offers productions intended to make the audience literally jump. This section emphasizes the urban dance ‘Topa’, performed by Kukai Dantza & Brodas Bros. The street becomes the main venue bringing the dancers together through dynamic and energetic choreography. The premiere of Commandos Percu’s itinerant percussion and the pyrotechnic spectacle ‘Silence!’ also stand out.

The fun section ‘Play’ will allow the spectators to go on a space trip with I-Mag 341, to do a dynamic masterclass in urban dance, or an open swing class, among other things. For the adults, Tombs Creatius proposes an experimental trip that takes them to their limits.

In order to make the program more accessible and manageable, the Fira Tàrrega has ten itineraries to help the audience find their way around the festival. And last but not least, the audience can enjoy the exhibition ‘Love is in the air’ or a conference on Creation and Memory.