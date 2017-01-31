Catalan fashion on stage at the National Theatre as 080 Barcelona Fashion kicks off with Pierre Cardin

During the 080 Barcelona Fashion opening ceremony, the Catalan President, Carles Puigdemont, celebrated Catalan fashion, saying it can compete on “equal terms” on the world stage. Puigdemont added that events such as 080 Barcelona Fashion are a “display” to the world for the talent of Catalan designers and urged everyone to continue working as hard as always to make their projects come true. The Catalan Minister for Business and Knowledge, Jordi Baiget, praised the event as an “opportunity” for Catalan brands to be presented to the world and celebrated their “quality and creativity”.

Brands on the catwalk

As is tradition, 080 Barcelona Fashion has chosen an emblematic location of the Catalan capital for its runway. After organising catwalks at the Born Centre Cultural and the Olympic Stadium Lluís Companys, this year the organisers chose the National Theatre of Catalonia. The theatre is the fashion spot of Barcelona until Friday, with 33 Catalan brands and designers presenting their Autumn-Winter 2017-18 fashion lines.

The first day kicked off with childrenswear brands such as Boboli and CND by Cóndor. Last year’s winners Blame and Miquel Suay also presented their new proposals, and so too did TCN. Other brands that will participate in the event include Antonio Miró, Escorpion Studio Barcelona, Loa by Lidia Aguilera, Txell Miras, Lola Casademunt and Custo Barcelona. There are also some newcomers in this 19th edition, including Daniel Rosa, Anel Yaos, Pilar del Campo and Aubergine. Childrenswear brand Little Creative Factory and well-known designer ZE Garcia will also present at 080 Barcelona Fashion for the first time. The closing show will be led by men’s underwear brand E.S. Collection.