Banned Catalan leader can't stand for EU Parliament either, says Spanish Court

According to the court, Homs was fully aware that he was ignoring a Spanish Constitutional Court (TC) ruling when he allowed the non-binding referendum to proceed in 2014. This is a crime which “can’t be ignored by criminal law,” the magistrates said.

The court’s decision proves that in Spain “supporting certain ideas in a democratic and peaceful way has penal consequences,” Homs said in a press conference, right after having received the notice. He said that it was not only he who was banned from the Spanish Parliament “but thousands of citizens who trust in democracy”.

This Wednesday, a week after giving up his seat in the Spanish Parliament, Homs was replaced by fellow PDeCAT member, Feliu Gillaumes. In his oath of office before the members of the Chamber, he swore allegiance as required by law and added “and by the court”. “That was for you, Quico,” Guillaumes added, addressing Homs.