Catalan Government committed to referendum despite Spain's suspension of budget

In particular, the TC suspended two line items: one establishes €5 million for electoral processes and €0.8 million for participation and the other refers to the possibility of calling a referendum with or without the Spanish State's permission.

“Faced with the suspension of these budget items, we will defend ourselves, since our understanding is that they are perfectly legal,” stated Munté. However, she noted that the executive “must analyze the entirety of the sentence from both a legal and political perspective”.

She insisted that the referendum will take place, since the majority of the Catalans want to resolve the current political deadlock between Catalonia and Spain at the ballot boxes. A commitment which “is unwavering”as is the willingness to “opening a dialogue, speaking about and negotiating for what the majority of our citizens want”, she emphasized.

The 2017 Catalan budget was passed two weeks ago thanks to the votes of the pro-independence parties in the Parliament: governing coalition Junts Pel Síand radical-left CUP.