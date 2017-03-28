Catalan Government: It’s not just about economics

“It’s not skepticism, it’s disbelief,” she said. “If there is no clause to avoid its breach we can’t back this investment,” she said. Munté also referred to the “constant breaches of promises” regarding Spain’s investment in Catalonia’s infrastructures and said that the conference which Rajoy opened this Tuesday, called ‘Connected to the Future’ should be named ‘Connected to the Past’ instead.

Munté dismissed the possibility that Rajoy’s announcement would help foster dialogue between the Spanish and Catalan governments. “Only dialogue contributes to dialogue,” she said claiming that promising investment on infrastructures has nothing to do with this.

Regarding Rajoy’s call for Catalan businessmen to help him “win the battle of moderation, responsibility, and sense”, she insisted that 80% of Catalans support calling a referendum which in itself is proof of moderation and harmony. “We don’t see it as a minority or a lack of harmony or moderation either,” she added.

Thus, Munté considered Rajoy’s announcement a strategy “to hide the fact that the so-called ‘operation dialogue’ never existed”. According to Munté, Catalonia’s demands can’t be placated with economic promises and whoever believes that “has been absolutely disconnected and unaware of the situation over the last few years,” she stated.