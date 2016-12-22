Catalan leaders call for bilateral relationship with Spain, refuse to attend upcoming regional summits

Already at that time, Puigdemont explained that his attendance was subject to the Spanish Government’s recognition of “the [bilateral] relationship Catalonia deserves”. Rajoy called Puigdemont last week to ask him to attend the meeting. According to Catalan Government sources, the Spanish President reissued the invitation without waiting for a response.

Munté absent from preparatory meeting for conference

The Catalan Government spokeswoman and Catalan Minister for the Presidency, Neus Munté, failed to attend this Wednesday the preparatory meeting for the Conference of Presidents. “No circumstances justify this presence”, she said. “Nothing has changed in recent days and weeks”, she added, noting that the Spanish Government has not responded to “the invitations” from the Catalan Executive to maintain bilateral relations.

“We are ready to talk about everything, but we want them to listen to everything”, she stated referring to the red line imposed by the Spanish executive: no referendum on independence. Moreover, Munté requested the delegate of the Spanish Government in Catalonia, Enric Millo, to stop “doing a show for the gallery” and specify the dates of the bilateral meetings, which should be “ordinary” procedure. The last one took place in 2011, she highlighted.

Pending meetings

The Catalan and Spanish executives still have two pending meetings: one between the Spanish Vice President, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, and the Catalan Vice President, Oriol Junqueras; and another, and more crucial one, between Puigdemont and Rajoy.

Junqueras explained last Wednesday in an interview with the Catalan Public radio station, Catalunya Ràdio, that the meeting with Sáenz de Santamaría will have to wait until January. This week “is really intense”, he stated referring to the parliamentary debate of the budget for 2017, which ended on Wednesday.