Catalan president praises “exemplary” referendum in Swiss canton shift

“We have always looked for and encouraged dialogue,” the Berna executive added, admitting, however, that their option was defeated in the referendum. “The reaction by the Bern canton to Moutier’s decision to abandon it and join Jura is an example of democracy and respect,” stated the Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont.

The canton of Jura was funded in 1979 but only three of the seven historic districts of the French-speaking territory joined it, while the others stayed with German-speaking Bern. The Jura cantons had been under the jurisdiction of Bern since 1815, after the Congress of Vienna. Now, through a referendum, the town of Moutier has decided to join the rest of the French-speaking areas.

Catalonia is planning to hold an independence referendum on October 1. The Spanish government, however, has not engaged in any discussions about the vote and is warning that it will not allow it to go ahead.