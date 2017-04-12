Catalan VP: “We are all committed to the referendum”

In a similar vein, Catalan European Democratic Party PDeCAT’s General coordinator, Marta Pascal, called on coalition members to defend the unity among pro-independence parties and to avoid airing disagreements in public. “We have to accept that there will be differences of opinions and that there are things which should be improved. Nevertheless, everyone has to do their homework,” she said in a interview with Ràdio 4 this Wednesday.

The Catalan President himself insisted on avoiding projecting an image of disunity, since it belies weaknesses in the Government’s strategy. This idea was immediately supported by VP Junqueras. After making this recommendation during this Tuesday’s Executive council meeting, Puigdemont set up a meeting with the pro-independence forces to discuss the plan for the referendum. Although they already meet regularly to share ideas, this Tuesday’s meeting comes after pro-independence radical left CUP recently pressed the Government to agree on a date and question for the referendum as soon as possible.