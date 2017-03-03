Council of Statutory Guarantees backs allocation for referendum but denies Government's competences

The budget for 2017 also establishes €5 million for electoral processes and €0.8 million for participation, which has been approved by the Council. The resolution considered them “technically correct and corresponding from a political perspective”. Moreover, the budget also anticipates the inevitable suspension of the referendum allocation by the Spanish Constitutional Court (TC) and includes hidden allocations so that it could be carried out anyway. Contrary to what happened in 2014, when the budget also allocated €6 million within the Public Administrations department to guarantee the celebration of the 9-N symbolic vote on independence, this time the allocation is an explicit competence of the Catalan Ministry for Economy and Tax Office.

Calling a referendum is not an attributed competence of the Government

On the other hand, the Council for Statutory Guarantees stated that the “constitutional jurisprudence doesn’t recognise the Government’s power to regulate nor to call a referendum over Catalonia’s political future”. Therefore, the budget “can’t foresee an authorisation for a public expenditure aimed at pursuing a non-attributed competence”.

The resolution added that the only competence of the Government in this matter is to ask the Spanish Government for the competence to call a referendum.

Puigdemont gurantees the referendum will be carried out

“The government will call the referendum, since the allocation has been perfectly accepted” he said and insisted that “the will of vast majority of Catalans is to vote”.