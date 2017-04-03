Former British MP suggests raising Catalonia pro-independence aspirations at the UN

“The Spanish government has to realize it is playing with fire,” noted Lord Tebbit, referring to Spain’s attitude regarding Gibraltar. According to him, the aim of the EU is to use the rock “as a bargaining chip in Brexit negotiations”and suggested that the Brexit arrangements "should not apply to Gibraltar without an agreement between the kingdom of Spain and the UK". Spain, he said in the article, “lobbied for the inclusion of Gibraltar within the EU council's statement”. Moreover, he criticizes Spain’s “vanity over a treaty battle lost 300 years ago”.

“Were I in No 10 I think I would let it be known in Madrid that I was thinking of inviting leaders of the Catalan independence movement to London, or even to raising their desire for independence at the United Nations,” he said. “The Catalans are different from the Spanish. They are an outward-looking Atlanticist people who were trading with Cornwall and Wales a thousand years ago,” he added.