Government to hold seminar on international examples of constitution writing process

According to the Department for Foreign Affairs, International Relations and Transparency the aim of the seminar is not only to share recent experiences which took place in different parts of the world but also to focus on the most innovative examples of citizen participation in writing new constitutions.

The seminar will allow the general public to have a deeper understanding of what constitutive processes are and what the citizens’ role in designing new constitutional frameworks is. Thus, the initiative will present different methodologies and analyse the debate meeting points which allowed citizens in other countries to discuss different political projects, beyond their parliaments.

Moreover, the seminar aims to study concepts such as high-quality democracy, direct participative processes, citizen deliberation and using Information and Communication Technologies for democratic purposes.

The closing session, on the 15th of March, will include the participation of the Catalan Minister for Foreign Affairs, Raül Romeva.