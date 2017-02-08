Homs during 9-N trial: “We were not violating any law”

Former Catalan Minister for Presidency explained that he was responsible for the Government’s legal services and that besides this his being a lawyer made him knowledgeable of the TC resolutions and the executive’s responses.

According to Homs, when Mas suggested launching a participative process rather than a referendum, at the sight of the TC’s ruling, the Spanish Government reaction was one “of disdain” and he pointed out that expressions such as “it has no effect” and “it is just a protest” were used by the government in Madrid.

Thus, Homs admitted to being “surprised” when the Spanish Government presented an appeal before the TC for alleged conflict of competences. In its new appeal, the Spanish Government used an article of the Spanish Constitution which enables to cautionary suspend a law which has been taken before the TC, which, according to Homs, is “an abuse of process”. Thus, the Catalan Government presented an appeal for violation of the fundamental rights of opinion, expression and political freedom.

The Spanish Public Prosecutor, Emilio Sánchez Ulled, refused to pose any question to Homs. “What a pity! What answers are they afraid of?” Homs said later, on Twitter. In response, Ulled said in a conversation outside the court that he could be promoted to the Spanish Supreme Court instead and interrogate Homs on the 27th of February. Ulled made this statement in relation to the appearance before the Spanish Supreme Court where Homs is due to do to testify over his accusation of disobedience and perversion of justice when co-organising the 9-N.