Budget for 2017 passes first hurdle but gets little support from CUP

“We have many difficulties and many more are being put in our way, but it is clear that our economy and our society are capable of making it through”, he stated on the first day of the two-day session during which the Parliament will vote on proceeding with the budget for 2017. Junqueras said that he is convinced that Catalonia’s economic growth is “solid, intense and diverse”.

The budget for 2017 increases by €1.52 billion total expenditure in comparison to the bill for 2015 and most of this increase, some €1.17 billion, will be allocated to social expenditure. In total, the amount allocated for social purposes amounts to €17,831.8 million. This figure is also €344.9 million higher than that presented by Junqueras in June 2016 and later vetoed by radical left pro-independence CUP, which led to the extension of the budget for 2015 to the current year.

In particular, the Health System with €8.7 billion and Education and Universities with €5.5 billion are the areas with the highest amounts allocated.

Looking for CUP’s support

The debate which will last until this Wednesday aims to discuss the parties’ appeals of the budget and to admit the bill to proceed. This Tuesday's the support of 2 CUP MP and the abstention of the other 8, allowed the bill to proceed. However, the final vote on the budget is due in February and CUP hasn’t expressed its position on this matter yet.

CUP, the main partner of governing party ‘Junts Pel Sí’, refused to pass the bill for 2016 last June, which led to the vote of confidence promoted by Catalan President, Carles Puigdemont. They considered the numbers presented then to be “too autonomic” rather than responding to the pro-independence aspirations of Catalonia. Thus, the bill for 2015 had to be extended.

CUP have decided to give their support to the current draft for 2017 to be put to vote. However, they have repeatedly insisted that this doesn’t mean backing the bill but rather allowing the debate. In this vein, CUP MP, Eulàlia Reguant contradicted Junqueras and assured that this budget “is not the best possible”. “Despite the Spanish Government’s and the ‘Troika’s impositions, there is still much room to explore and yet this has not been done”, she lamented. “A budget which doesn’t explore all the possible room is not ours”, she stated.