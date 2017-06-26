Longtime German MP urges Europe to intervene in the Catalan question

“I come often to Catalonia and Spain, because I am interested in the political situation,” said Von Grünberg, who was one of the international observers during the non-binding vote on independence on November 9, 2014. As he explains in comments to the CNA, the whole conflict caught his attention because he had learned at home how important it is to address true historical memory. “My father was a very well-known Nazi, so I have participated a lot in the historic memory processes in Bonn, and I think part of the problem in Spain today is they haven't addressed the Franco period. After 40 years it’s about time to face history and work things out. It is important for the cohesion of society,” the German ex-MP explained.

Asked about the lack of political dialogue in Spain, Grünberg said: “if a country claims to be a democracy it cannot be that 2 out of 7 million inhabitants demonstrate on the street and in Madrid politicians pretend that this is not of any concern.” This and the fact that the conflict between the Catalan and Spanish governments is being reduced to “you have to obey to what I say and at all times” is simply incomprehensible for the German ex-MP.

According to Von Grünberg the German experience with a federal state shows that “everyone has to make compromises” and that there is always a way to solve problematic situations. “As a politician in a federal system I understand how federalism works and know its advantages. We also have our issues to solve, but for us it’s not so much about sharing resources, which is necessary for the stability of society throughout the country, it’s more about the protection of our regional powers. In Germany it is very clear who has which powers. And it’s part of the state’s ideology that the powers that directly affect citizens’ lives in a region should be managed locally, for example, education or culture, and also the police force. “It is very important to implement the principle of subsidiarity,” Von Grünberg added.

“Unfortunately this doesn’t work at all in Spain,” Von Grünberg stated, criticizing the legal prosecution of Catalan members of Parliament, which he called “absurd”. “It cannot be that when there is no capacity for dialogue, that they opt for a legal solution,” he added and warned that this tactic only leads to more conflict and increases the support for independence.

A call on Europe

"As European democrats we cannot afford to look the other way. With the excuse that we don’t want another conflict in Europe, we are witnessing without protest how Spain is turning more and more into an authoritarian system,“ Von Grünberg warned. The German politician said he regrets the involvement of Germany in Franco’s coup d’état and its acceptance of the dictatorship right to the end. Von Grünberg pointed out that now it is Germany’s obligation to get involved in finding a solution for the Catalan conflict.

Von Grünberg also insisted that a more democratic and less authoritarian Europe was necessary. “We don’t need more authoritarian systems in Europe. It cannot be that there is a rise of the nation-state model which should have already evolved to a much more federal model.” Von Grünberg also explained that it was very important to look for ways to strengthen Europe and secure economic and social equality.

Finally, the German politician highlighted that the Catalan movement was receiving more realistic coverage in the German press compared to a few years ago, when it was usually compared to exclusionary movements like Lega Nord, that do not want to share their wealth with poorer regions. According to Von Grünberg, in Catalonia it is just the other way around. “Catalonia is a very generous, welcoming society,” he assured. “I also work in refugee policy and for me it is absolutely incomprehensible that, for example, Catalonia is not allowed to take in refugees. How irrational is that?” Von Grünberg said.