Mas before the court: “9-N was not a personal whim” but an “unstoppable” consultation

Mas, who refused to answer the Public Prosecutor and the Popular Accusation, explained that the 9-N was “unstoppable” since it was in the hands of volunteers rather than under the Government’s charge. According to Mas, during the 15 days prior to the symbolic vote many important decisions were made to ensure volunteers’ access to the “logistics” and guarantee the consultation’s success.

The former Catalan President stated that the Spanish Constitutional Court (TC) didn’t warn of any legal consequences for promoting a participative process, like the State Attorney ordered. Moreover, he insisted that the TC didn’t give any clarification on this matter, despite the Government’s repeated demands.

Ortega: “Listening to people can’t be a crime”

Former Catalan vice-president Joana Ortega stated that listening to the citizens “is the core of democracy” and that it “can’t be considered a crime”. During her testimony before Barcelona’s High Court, Ortega insisted that the 9-N “was executed by volunteers” and that “all the previous work carried out by the Government was done and ready by then”. She insisted that that she never received any notice and that the Catalan executive wasn’t sure what the TC’s ruling exactly implied.

Rigau: “I wasn’t aware of any disobedience to the TC”

“By the time we received the TC’s notice all the machinery was stopped. Then another thing was about to start”, explained former Catalan Minister for Education, Irene Rigau, emphasising that she had “absolute peace of mind”. She praised Catalonia’s tradition regarding volunteering and insisted that she wasn’t aware of any disobedience to the TC “amongst all the documents and political climate” the moment entailed.