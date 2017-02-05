Mas before trial over 9-N: “They wanted us to bow but they will find us standing”

The Prosecutor believes that the former Catalan President, Ortega and Rigau “were fully aware” that by preparing the non-binding consultation “they were breaking the mandatory rulings of the Spanish Constitutional Court”.

“We are innocent from a legal perspective but we are responsible from a democratic point of view” insisted former Catalan President and said with irony that he considered himself “guilty” for “committing the mortal sin which is voting”. According to Ortega, what is being summonsed this Monday “is the 9-N’s core” rather than “three political representatives”.

“A shameful trial”

In several appearances before the media on Sunday, Mas emphasised that having to face a 10-year ban from public office for allowing the 9-N symbolic vote is “nonsense”. Although considering it absurd Mas admitted to expecting the trial to happen. “I don’t understand this trial but I must confess that I can imagine that it will happen”, he stated.

Regarding the judicialisation of politics and the independence of the judicial body in Spain, Mas assured that he believed in the judges’ independence. “I have to, since I believe in democracy”. However, he nuanced that when it comes to Catalonia’s pro-independence aspirations “it is hard to believe in the Public Prosecutor’s independence”