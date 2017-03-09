Mas to appear before the Parliament over CDC illegal funding

The petition will be passed, since the groups which requested it have a majority on the Institutional Affairs Committee, the body which handles these applications. Despite not signing it, ‘Junts Pel Sí’ has confirmed that they will support the petition once it is put to vote in the Committee. According to the governing party, they didn’t want to sign the petition “alongside all these groups which can’t wait more than 12 hours to call for Mas’ appearance but don’t facilitate Spanish President, Mariano Rajoy, to do the same”, speaking in relation to the corruption scandals Spanish governing party PP is also involved in.

Mas has already confirmed to ‘Junts Pel Sí’ his willingness to give detailed explanations before the Committee.

In February last year, Mas already appeared before the Parliament over the ‘Palau Case’ and said that he is “absolutely sure that there is no proof of any CDC irregular funding”. “It is my belief and I reaffirm my view on this matter”, he said back then. “I know the people who were in charge of the party’s finances and they are totally honest to me; hopefully many other will be like them”, he added.