Millet and Montull admit Ferrovial paid irregular commissions to CDC through donations made to ‘Palau de la Música’

Millet explained that ‘Palau de la Música’ used different mechanisms for Ferrovial construction company’s commissions to reach CDC finances; from false sponsorship, to cash deliveries, donations to CDC’s foundation ‘Fundació Trias Fargas’ and dummy corporations. “The agreement was made between Ferrovial and CDC, I didn’t intercede”, he said. Millet, who is 81 now and claimed having health problems, avoid giving further details on the exact procedures or which public works were selected. “I don’t remember” he said. He did confirm that he and Montull pocketed an important commission in exchange of channelling the donations. “2.5% was for CDC, 1% was for me and 0.5% for Montull”, he assured.

Montull’s daughter, Gemma Montull, who was former financial director of ‘Palau de la Música’ confirmed Millet’s version. She admitted that Ferrovial “made donations for alleged sponsorship but they were actually destined to CDC”. Gemma Montull said she acknowledged that from his father, Jordi Montull, but denied being aware that the commissions were in exchange of public works.

In a similar sense, Montull confirmed the plot and pointed to CDC’s former treasurer, Daniel Osàcar, as the person in charge of gathering the money from Ferrovial and put it at the party’s disposal.

Millet former right-hand man also said the commission grew from the initial 3% to 4% because “CDC wanted more money”.

Osàcar denies accusations

On his behalf, CDC’s former treasurer, Daniel Osàcar said that “many lies” were said during the trial and denied Millet and Montull’s accusations. Indeed, he accused them of smearing CDC to hide their own crimes, which are mainly plundering ‘Palau de la Música’. He denied knowing “anything” about the commissions in exchange of public works and assured that he “never” spoke to Ferrovial’s accused managers Pedro Buenaventura and Juan Elizaga Corrales.