New €90.000 “political” fine against two Catalan civil society organizations

These two civil society organizations pointed out that in February they also had €240,000 automatically removed from their bank accounts by the State, in addition to the €90,000 announced on Tuesday. “This is a clear example of the way the Spanish State has been going after pro-sovereignty organizations for months,” they warned in a statement. According to the ANC and Òmnium, the sanctions are “extraordinary” and are aimed at them simply because they are “promoting a referendum”.

The two civil society organizations noted that databases such as the one for which they have been fined are being used without trouble by other companies and organizations. They also stressed that they have always followed the law. For that reason, ANC and Òmnium are planning to appeal the sanction.