Public Prosecutor denies Spanish Government pressure over 9-N trial

Sánchez-Ulled explained that former Attorney General, Consuelo Madrigal, ordered him to carry out “a rigorous technical assessment” of the 9-N case and added that the case was “especially sensitive”. “The court is democratic whether it condemns or absolves” stated the Public Prosecutor and warned that “Democracy can’t be opposed to the Rule of Law; this is extremely dangerous”.

The Public Prosecutor also described the 9-N trial as “disturbing” and lamented that at some points it looked like “a battle between democrats and shysters”.

He also referred to the “institutional and political” implication of the trial and emphasised that the Spanish Constitution establishes that the Public Prosecutor doesn’t depend on the Spanish Government. In this sense, he denied having received any order nor indication from the Spanish executive.