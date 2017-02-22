Puigdemont denies “negotiations” with Rajoy, as report assures both presidents secretly met in January

On his behalf, Rajoy neither confirmed nor denied that such secret meeting between both representatives actually took place.

Munté denied any meeting

“There was no secret meeting [between Puigdemont and Rajoy]. Indeed, a meeting is what we are all looking forward to” assured this Tuesday the Catalan Government’s spokeswoman, Neus Munté, aiming to finish the controversy. Moreover, Munté considered Millo’s statements a “confusing manoeuvre” on the public opinion. According to Munté, the Catalan Government has not received any proposal from the Spanish Government “other than the suspension notices, threats of banning elected representatives from public office or warnings from the court”.

The leader of the Conservative People’s Party in Catalonia, Xavier García Albiol, also contradicted Millo and denied “secret meetings” between the Spanish and Catalan Governments. He assured that Rajoy’s executive is willing to negotiate, but only after the referendum proposal is left aside.