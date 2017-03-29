Puigdemont met with US congressmen to discuss Catalonia’s independence

Conference at Harvard

On Monday, Puigdemont addressed the Center for European Studies (CES) at the Harvard Kennedy School and give the conference ‘Catalonia, Today and Tomorrow’, his analysis of Catalonia’s current political situation and its place within the EU. “Our struggle is a reflection of the fight for American civil rights.” he said during the conference “Catalonia, Today, Tomorrow, comparing Catalonia's pro-independence process to the US civil rights movement in his”. However, in contrast with American institutions which “have respected democracy and the will of its people to adapt over time”.

Puigdemont lamented Spain's refusal to open a dialogue and agree on a referendum so that Catalans can decide their political future. “We are convinced that this is the best option,” he said but pointed out that “up to now it has been impossible, due the Spanish Government’s absolutely steadfast refusal to discuss it”. However, he warned, “Catalonia will hold the referendum in any case.”

The visit continues in New York

This Wednesday, Puigdemont is expected to sign a collaboration agreement on urban development between Incasòl, the Catalan Government's subsidiary that manages public land throughout Catalonia, and the Wilson Center, one of the most influential think tanks in the world.

He will finish his official trip in New York, where he is will explore future collaboration with the Jewish Museum.

Later, he will visit FC Barcelona’s new office in the city and will finish his trip by visiting Europastry’s new plant in New Brunswick. The Catalan family-owned business, founded in 1987, is Spain’s leader in the frozen dough sector and the fifth most important in the world, with 3200 employees in its existing Long Island plant in addition to the 250 it has added in New Brunswick.