“There is unilateral opposition and stubbornness from the Spanish State” which lowers the Catalan Government’s expectations regarding the possibility to reach an agreement. Thus, the executive “is not very optimistic” on this matter, Puigdemont admitted. Nevertheless, Puigdemont insisted before the consular corps that these circumstances “won’t discourage” the Government, and neither will “the threats” of the Spanish State. “The will of the Catalan citizens to exercise their right to self-determination is incorruptible”, he warned.

Puigdemont also forecast that the referendum will take place “in September at the latest”. “We are working for the referendum to have all the guarantees and standards, all the transcendence and responsibility” he said and added that “it will take place, it will be well-done and it will have all the legal and democratic guarantees so that the people will be able to decide”.

Catalonia, a great international asset

The Catalan President also presented Catalonia’s and Barcelona’s “great power of attraction” to the world and assured that Catalans have never liked “to be closed within their own borders”. “Our open-mindedness has been well proven: our world is the world”.



Puigdemont also emphasised the “benefits” of investing in and maintaining trade relations with Catalonia. He nuanced that the Catalan economy “is growing [at a rate that is] higher than the Spanish average” and that in 2016 “led the creation of business in the Spanish State and has been recognised as the best region in Southern Europe to invest in”.

Catalan Minister for Foreign Affairs, Raül Romeva, assured that Catalonia “wants to take part” in European and international discussions “having its own voice and aiming to analyse and contribute to addressing the challenges”. Thus, he insisted that Catalans believe that the best way to do so is “through democracy”. “We ask the consular corps to help us to do so”, he said.