Puigdemont: “We are all being tried and thus we will show our outrage”

After his speech, Puigdemont left ‘Palau de la Generalitat’ along with Mas, Ortega and Rigau, the Parliament’s President, Carme Forcadell, the Catalan executive and representatives from the previous Government, as well as members of those parties which openly supported the 9-N. They all joined those whom have been summonsed on their way to court, walking and supported by thousands of citizens who filled the surroundings of Barcelona’s High Court, gathered together by Catalonia’s main pro-independence associations. ‘We Love democracy’ and ‘We are all 9-N’ were some of the mottos which appeared on the displayed banners along the way.

The group stopped at several iconic point of the city centre on its way to Barcelona’s High Court. One of the most symbolic was ‘El Fossar de les Moreres’ (the Mulberry Trees’ Grave) in Barcelona’s Born neighbourhood, a small square built over a mass grave where defenders of Barcelona in 1714 were buried.