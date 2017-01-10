Romeva on Mario Soares: “He understood the singularity of Catalonia’s democratic demands”

“Soares has always played a key role in the relations between Catalonia and Portugal”, said Romeva. “He always understood the singularity of Catalonia’s democratic demands and he spoke in public and openly expressed in favour of those rights which Catalonia was also trying to achieve” he added and insisted on the need to “recognise and appreciate” the Socialist leader’s “ability and willingness to stand for rights and freedom for so many years.” “He not only fought against [Salazar’s] dictatorship but also built bridges between different ideologies and was always willing to build and empathise on the basis of the democratic principles”, stated Romeva.

Soares died on Saturday aged 92. He was exiled for 12 years during Portugal’s four-decade dictatorship and was elected the country’s first post-coup President in 1976. He grew into a global statesman through his work with the Socialist International movement and helped guide his country from dictatorship to parliamentary democracy and a place in the European Union.