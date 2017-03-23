Spain compelled other governments to oppose Catalonia’s independence
CNA
Barcelona (CNA).- The Spanish state pressured representatives from other governments to take a stance against Catalonia’s pro-independence process. This is what former Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, José Manuel García Margallo, admitted this Wednesday in an interview with Spanish channel 13 TV. "Nobody knows all the favors we owe in exchange for the statements we obtained,” he said and added that normally when asked such questions public representatives avoid making a stance with the excuse that it is an "internal affair".
During the interview, Margallo celebrated the success of this operation, since “nobody abroad has recognized” Catalonia’s political aspirations. Indeed, he considered that “on an international scale” Catalonia’s pro-independence process has “lost every battle”.
Earlier this morning, Catalan President Carles Puigdemont commented on the interview through his Twitter account. He considered Margallo’s statements “very serious” and called on him “to give further explanations” on the economic resources devoted to these efforts, the promises that were made, and the legality of the whole operation.