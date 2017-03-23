Spain compelled other governments to oppose Catalonia’s independence

Barcelona (CNA).- The Spanish state pressured representatives from other governments to take a stance against Catalonia’s pro-independence process. This is what former Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, José Manuel García Margallo, admitted this Wednesday in an interview with Spanish channel 13 TV. "Nobody knows all the favors we owe in exchange for the statements we obtained,” he said and added that normally when asked such questions public representatives avoid making a stance with the excuse that it is an "internal affair".