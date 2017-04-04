Spanish Court suspends Catalan independence referendum line items from budget

Catalan VP and Minister for Economy, Oriol Junqueras, commented on the TC’s suspension and assured on Twitter that the court “won’t be able to suspend neither freedom nor democracy”.

The Parliament’s legal services already warned on the day the bill was passed that by doing so the chamber could be ignoring the TC. Indeed, the Spanish body called to impede or block any initiative emerged from the pro-independence declaration of the 9-N, which was already suspended.

The 40th additional provision of the budget, which refers to the possibility to call a referendum either agreed with the Spanish State or unilaterally, has been the main focus of discussion. Indeed, the main parties in the opposition, Spanish Unionist Ciutadans, Catalan People’s Party (PP) and Catalan Socialist Party (PSC) considered the budget to contradict the Spanish Constitution, since calling a referendum is not an attributed competence of the Government and therefore this authorisation can’t be foreseen in the budget.



The bill, besides considering the referendum, it allocates €17.8 billion to social expenditure.



