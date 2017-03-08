Westminster to create All-Party Parliamentary Group on Catalonia

The party most represented is the SNP, with 6 members; Douglas Chapman, Martin Docherty-Hughes, Tommy Shepphard, Chris Law, Margaret Ferrier and George Kerevan MP. There will also be 4 liberal-democrats, Lord Alderdice, Baroness Garden of Frognal, Lord Jones of Cheltenham and Lord Rennard. Andrew Rosindell, Sir David Amess and Pauline Latham will be representing the Conservatives while Labour will have Roger Godsiff and Chris Bryant. The SDLP will have two members in the group as well, Margaret Ritchie and Mark Durkin and the Independent Scottish MP Natalie McGarry will also be part of the initative.

Catalan Delegate to the UK explained the situation to Westminster

Last December, the delegate of the Catalan Government to the UK and Ireland, Sergi Marcén, was invited by the SNP MP, George Kerevan, to explain the current situation in Catalonia to a group of British MPs. “We gave them information”, he explained then to the Catalan News Agency. “We did not tell them about [Catalonia’s] independence, but about the referendum process”, he added. According to Marcén, British MPs understand what is happening in Catalonia, but “they lack information”. What surprises them the most, he stated, is “the lack of a negotiating table” with the Spanish Government “to reach an agreement and hold a referendum”, he added.