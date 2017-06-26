Airbnb an 'opportunity' for Barcelona, says consumer protection MEP

Talking to CNA, the Italian MEP explained that it was important to see the sharing economy, including online platforms that offer alternative services to the traditional economy as an opportunity, but that a legal framework for all European countries was needed. “Europe has the problem of great fragmentation in 28 states, each with its own regulations and thousands of local regulations,” Danti said.

The MEP above all highlighted the need for a separation between professional and nonprofessional services or so-called “peer” services. “Compare an owner who offers dinner once a week in her home to someone who offers dinner for payment in his house every day of the week.”

Decentralisation in the control over the sharing economy is also essential, Danti said. “It’s important that European law gives local administrations powers to become actors and have direct contact with the online platforms. Not everything can be regulated from Brussels,” Danti added.

Regarding alternative online platforms that respond to the high demand for tourist accommodation in European cities, the Italian MEP used his hometown of Florence as an example, where people have to leave their homes in the historic centre because tourist renting has caused prices to skyrocket. “The same happens in Barcelona,” he admitted and he stressed the need for city governments to be able to regulate these kinds of activities because they directly affect residents and cause life in neighbourhoods to disappear.

The Barcelona government is currently investigating several cases against the Airbnb lodging platform and has already denounced a former Airbnb executive who rented illegal tourist accommodation. The executive rented a place for himself and later offered it on Airbnb, something completely “unacceptable” and “unjustified”, according to the deputy mayor for Ecology, Urbanization and Mobility, Janet Sanz. The city council has requested an explanation from Airbnb. The city government argues that the online rental company is offering illegal tourist accommodation, and has already fined Airbnb €600,000.

Only last week, Barcelona hosted a meeting on rental law, in which a former member of the regional parliament of Nord Rhine Westphalia explained that in Germany rental prices are regulated in every area of the city. Instead of short-term rentals, long-term rental become attractive, allowing neighbourhoods to maintain their social cohesion.

The Catalan administration is moving in this direction, and has presented an initiative for a rental price index by neighbourhood and possible tax reductions for owners who adapt the rental price to the price index for their area. he city government has also taken measures, such as linking financial support for apartment renovation to a stable rental price.

Regarding consumer figures in Europe, at 19% Spain is higher than the European Union average in the use of online platforms. One out of six Europeans use sharing economy platforms. The four most popular sectors are accommodation, crowdfunding, transport and the job market.

A non-binding European Parliament (EP) resolution on the Sharing Economy was passed by a large majority on June 15 in Strasbourg. The resolution demands that the European Union provide clear guidelines for the collaborative economy in order to guarantee consumer protection, workers’ rights, tax obligations and fair competition.

Nicola Danti pointed out that one of the practical and most fundamental ways of controlling these online platforms are so-called ratings. “Most consumers decide on using the service of a platform because of the ratings,” he explained. “That’s where we should direct our efforts, because it is important to the platform to have good ratings,” Danti suggested.

The European politician pointed out that the collaborative economy should not be seen as a threat to the traditional economy, but that MEPs need to create regulations that promote this branch of the economy instead of stopping it. Thus, the EP states on its website that it “is against the restriction of the offer of tourist accommodation through the collaborative economy.”