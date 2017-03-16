Barcelona drops bid to host 2026 Winter Olympics

The Catalan Socialist Party (PSC), Spanish Unionist ‘Ciutadans’, Left wing pro-independence ERC and the Democratic Group backed the decision based on conclusions by the committee responsible for analysing the candidacy. The Catalan People’s Party (PPC) and radical left pro-independence CUP were not part of the committee. The conclusion left the door open for Barcelona to host future editions of the Winter Olympics.

Collboni admitted that this was “not good news” for the Pyrenees, since the area could have benefited from an important economic boost if the candidacy had gone forward. He also pointed out the COI’s new criteria which established that in the upcoming years the Olympics “would have to adapt to the cities and not the other way round”.