18 businessmen and former CDC representatives arrested for alleged irregular funding of the party

Although the detentions were made during the searches but not under court orders, sources close to the investigation told the CNA that 4 of those who have been arrested are already under police custody. They are former CDC treasurer, Andreu Viloca, former general director of Inrastructures.cat, Josep Antoni Rosell and two other businessmen, Xavier Tauler, linked to Copisa, and Josep Manel Bassols, from Oproler Catalunya.

The operation is investigating whether companies paid several foundations related to CDC in exchange for public contracts and is led by the same magistrates’ court which investigated the so-called ‘Operation Petrum’. This ongoing operation is investigating whether public contracts were offered to companies in exchange for paying a 3% commission to CDC satellite foundations. In particular, ‘Operation Pika’ is investigating Barcelona Port’s expansion and the construction of some bike lanes in Barcelona.

Part of the ‘Petrum’ investigation

In the first phase of the investigation, in July 2015, Spanish police arrested Jordi Sumarroca, CEO of Teyco and son of one of the founders of CDC, Carles Sumarroca, and two other members of his family. Officers also arrested the former mayor of the town of Torredembarra, Daniel Massagué.

In October 2015, the Spanish Guardia Civil again searched CDC headquarters and arrested its treasurer, Andreu Viloca, together with 7 businessmen accused of having allegedly paid irregular commissions to the party in exchange for public contracts.