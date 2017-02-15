Barcelona will host Europe’s largest hospital specialising in infantile cancer

Each year there are 1,200 new cases of childhood cancer in Spain, 160,000 worldwide. Although around 80% of cases cured, there is still much research to be done, since it is less common than adult cancer: there is 1 childhood cancer for every 200 cases of adult cancer.

The SJD Pediatric Cancer Center aims to be a pioneering centre in both treating and researching infantile cancer. In particular, the project seeks to cure more cases, minimise the after-effects, reduce the emotional impact on both children and families, provide access to children from all over the world and train professionals and partner hospitals in developing countries. Thus, the hospital wants to be an open, non-profit project aimed at serving children worldwide.

According to Hospital Sant Joan de Déu’s director, Manel de Castillo, the SJD Pediatric Cancer Center will allow the increase of the recovery rate for infantile cancer, which is currently around 80% and develop new drugs to reduce the side effects of treatments used.

In order to help fund the project, which will cost 30 MEUR, Hospital Sant Joan de Déu, the Leo Messi Foundation, the FC Barcelona Foundation and the IESE business school have launched a crowdfunding to get companies and individuals involved, by contributing to the cause through donations of different amounts.

If the deadlines are met, the construction of the new centre will start in the second half of 2017 and be ready by 2019. Once in functioning, the 5,137 m2 installation will allow the attendance to around 400 patients, which is 30% of the amount currently cared for at Sant Joan de Déu.

Sant Joan de Déu is an international leader in terms of childhood cancer. It is pioneering research and develops clinical trials in this type of disease and 15% of their patients come from all over the world.

The centrepiece of the campaign is the promo video featuring none other than Leo Messi putting smiles on faces and inviting viewers to 'join the brave' by making donations at www.paralosvalientes.com.