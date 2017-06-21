Catalan police exclusion from Europol 'can compromise' European security, warns Eurocop

Mossos d'Esquadra agents are the "competent" police force in Catalonia, including in the fight against terrorism and organized crime. "Europol should be able to maintain direct contact with every competent authority on security in every member state," said Àngels Bosch, who is also vice secretary general of the police union in Catalonia. In fact, the European police union has "lobbied for years" to achieve this, she said.

"A large part of the border territory between Spain and France is in Catalonia, and the Mossos d'Esquadra, the Catalan police, is the competent authority, so it's only normal that it have access to Europol forums," the union leader added. According to Bosch, agents "do not understand" why the Mossos and the Basque police are treated differently when it comes to accessing Europol information.

"We do not understand why the issue is politicized," she pointed out, insisting that the Mossos’ powers in the fight against terrorism are spelled out not only in the Catalan Statute of Autonomy, but also in Spanish laws. The security of Catalan citizens "is also a responsibility" of the Spanish home affairs ministry, Bosch explained.

The decision to grant access to Basque police to Europol forums was made during a security meeting between the Spanish and Basque governments. For years, the Catalan executive has unsuccessfully urged Madrid to call a similar summit. Faced with growing security concerns, including from the police force itself, the Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont, decided to call the meeting himself for July 3. It is not clear, however, whether or not the Spanish government will attend.

The Spanish home affairs minister, Juan Ignacio Zoido, said that July 3 is not a good day for him and urged the Catalan government to offer an alternative. If in the end they do not meet, the possibility of reaching an agreement is unlikely and the summit will only highlight Madrid's unwillingness to cooperate with the Catalan government on security issues.